Alex Pietrangelo contract: How much does Vegas Golden Knights defenseman earn in salary?

Alex Pietrangelo is a talented 33-year-old defenseman who has had an impressive career in the NHL. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2008 entry draft and has since signed three contracts worth a total value of $116,775,000.

Pietrangelo currently plays for the Vegas Golden Knights and is set to earn a salary of $8,000,000 for the 2022-23 season. His income is made up of a base salary ($1,000,000) and signing bonuses ($7,000,000). This means that his cap hit for the 2022-23 season is $8,800,000.

Over his career, Alex Pietrangelo has played in 952 regular-season games and scored a total of 571 points. He has also played in 120 playoff games and has scored 69 points. These impressive statistics show why he is considered one of the top defensemen in the league.

Pietrangelo's contract with the Vegas Golden Knights will expire at the end of the 2026-27 season when he will be 37 years old.

A look at Alex Pietrangelo's NHL career

Alex Pietrangelo was selected as the fourth overall pick by the Blues in the 2008 NHL Draft and made his debut in the same year. He quickly established himself as a vital player in the Blues' defense. In his first full NHL season in 2010-11, Pietrangelo led all Blues defensemen in points, plus-minus rating, and shots on goal.

Over the years, Pietrangelo's offensive skills continued to improve, ranking fifth among NHL defensemen in points in the 2011-12 season. He became the youngest defenseman in Blues history to have consecutive seasons of 40 or more points, finishing fourth in the Norris Trophy voting that season.

Alex Pietrangelo also demonstrated his defensive prowess, leading the league in shifts per game in 2012-13 and leading the Blues in shorthanded and power-play ice time per game, becoming the first defenseman since Al MacInnis in 2002-03 to do so.

In 2013-14, Pietrangelo was one of two NHL defensemen to score at least 50 points while playing over 200 power-play and shorthanded minutes, showcasing his versatility on the ice.

He was named team captain in 2016, and under his leadership, the Blues won their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019. Pietrangelo's crucial performance in the playoffs, including scoring the Cup-winning goal in Game 7 of the Final against the Boston Bruins, solidified his reputation as one of the league's top clutch performers.

