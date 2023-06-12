The NHL's recent decision regarding the potential suspension of Alex Pietrangelo after the scrum in Game 4 has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on Twitter. Elliotte Friedman's comments on his "32 Thoughts" podcast shed light on the league's perspective, leading fans to express their opinions and interpretations of the situation.
Let's take a closer look at some of the notable fan reactions to the NHL's ruling.
Elliotte Friedman said:
"The league looked at and decided against a suspension of Pietrangelo for the scrum following Game 4 because 1) he was released from the box; and 2) he was not the aggressor."
One fan emphasized the distinction between jumping off the bench to join a brawl and being released from the penalty box after the game.
"Jumping off the bench to join a brawl is way different than being allowed out of a penalty box, by a league official when a game is over and by the way it also just evened the amount of players n the ice, didn’t give the Knight’s an advantage for the scrum."
Another fan expressed skepticism and suspicion about the NHL's decision.
"Translation: they have selected who they want to win and nothing will get In The way of that."
Intrigued by the decision, another fan raised a valid question about the mechanics of the penalty box.
"Is it even possible for a player to breakout of the penalty box? I thought the door locked."
How Alex Pietrangelo won his first Stanley Cup finals?
After being selected as the fourth overall pick by the St. Louis Blues in the 2008 NHL Draft, Alex Pietrangelo quickly made an impact on the team's defensive line.
In his first full season in 2010-11, Pietrangelo showcased his prowess by leading all Blues defensemen in several statistical categories, including points, plus-minus rating, and shots on goal.
As the years went on, Pietrangelo continued to refine his offensive abilities. During the 2011-12 season, he ranked fifth among NHL defensemen in points with a feat of consecutive 40-point seasons.
Pietrangelo's defensive capabilities were equally impressive. In the 2012-13 season, he became the first defenseman since Al MacInnis in the 2002-03 season to lead his team in both shorthanded and power-play ice time.
The Blues named Alex Pietrangelo as their captain in 2016. Three years later, under his guidance, the team topped the Western Conference with 71 wins. In the final, Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 to lift their maiden Stanley Cup title.