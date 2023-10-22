The Vegas Golden Knights have been nothing short of dominant this season, boasting a perfect 6-0-0 record as they look to defend their Stanley Cup title.

However, their latest update from head coach Bruce Cassidy is bound to fuel the optimism surrounding the team even more.

Bruce Cassidy hints at Alex Pietrangelo's return, bolstering Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup defense

Following a triumphant 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, Cassidy delivered some exciting news for Vegas Golden Knights fans.

Alex Pietrangelo, the team's stalwart defenseman, has been back on the ice, skating for the last two days. This development indicates that Pietrangelo could be on the cusp of rejoining his teammates for practice, marking a significant step toward his return to game action.

The Vegas Golden Knights' flawless start to the season, including four wins in Pietrangelo's absence, underscores the depth and talent of the team.

However, there's no denying the significance of Pietrangelo's presence on the ice. As the Golden Knights' number one defender, his return would provide a tremendous boost to an already formidable lineup.

Pietrangelo's absence from the lineup stems from an injury sustained on Oct. 13 against the San Jose Sharks. The injury occurred when a blistering slap shot from the blue line struck him in the face, causing a cut and sending the star defenseman to the ice.

The nature of the injury raised concerns, with initial assessments pointing to the possibility of a mild concussion or a facial contusion.

The news of Pietrangelo's possible return has ignited optimism among Golden Knights fans, who understand the critical role he plays in the defensive structure. The former St. Louis Blues captain has been a linchpin in the Golden Knights' success, both defensively and in providing offensive support from the blue line.

Pietrangelo's presence not only brings unmatched defensive acumen but also invaluable leadership to the team, having hoisted the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

His experience and championship pedigree are invaluable assets that could inspire his teammates and guide them through the rigors of another grueling NHL season.

As the Golden Knights aim to keep their perfect record intact and make a formidable title defense, the return of Alex Pietrangelo is a significant step toward achieving those lofty aspirations.

The upcoming practices and games will be closely watched as fans eagerly anticipate the return of their defensive stalwart.