Alex Pietrangelo injury: What happened to Vegas Golden Knights defenseman?

During the Vegas Golden Knights' game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo had to leave the game early after taking a brutal puck hit on the side of the face by a deflecting shot off Nick Hague's stick.

Pietrangelo was bleeding profusely, but he was fine to leave the ice on his own. Given this, it does not appear to be a major issue.

However, there is no update on the severity of the injury at the moment, and we are waiting for an update from the Knights team management on the defenseman's injury.

Before leaving the ice, Alex Pietrangelo clocked 19:51 of ice time, notched up one assist, and blocked three shots with four shots on goal in the matchup against the San Jose Sharks.

Alex Pietrangelo's Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks with a commanding 4-1 scoreline on the road to clinch their second back-to-back win of the season.

At the 15:25 mark, Michael Amadio scored the first goal for the Golden Knights. However, two minutes later, Filip Zadina scored the equalizer for the Sharks before heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period, the Vegas Golden Knights left no room for the Sharks to mount a comeback, as Nic Hague's goal coming off Alex Pietrangelo's assist made it 2-1 for the team. Nicolas Roy, in the dying seconds of the period, gave a 2-goal advantage to the Knights before heading to the third period.

Brayden scored the fourth, and the winning goal for the Golden Knights to clinch their back-to-back win of the season. Nic Hague and William Karlsson had two points apiece in the contest. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson made 22 saves and posted a.957 SV%.

The Golden Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.