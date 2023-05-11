WATCH: Alex Pietrangelo slashes at Leon Draisaitl and leaves him on the ice in pain

In a heated matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo made a reckless decision that could have serious consequences. With just seconds left in the game, and the Oilers leading 3-1, Alex Pietrangelo gave a vicious two-handed slash to Leon Draisaitl, leaving the Oilers star forward writhing on the ice in pain.

The slash came after Draisaitl had a clear opportunity to score into an empty net, but Pietrangelo's frustration got the better of him. His actions were completely unnecessary and dangerous and could have caused a serious injury to Draisaitl.

While Alex Pietrangelo had a solid game otherwise, making some great plays and dishing out some hard hits, his actions at the end of the game overshadowed all of that. The NHL has been cracking down on dangerous plays and unnecessary roughness, and Pietrangelo's slash is sure to draw attention from the league's disciplinary committee.

It was a disappointing end to an intense game, and it remains to be seen what the consequences will be for Alex Pietrangelo's actions.

Oilers dominated the Knights in a thrilling game, finishing with a score of 4-1 in their favor. The Oilers came out strong, with Leon Draisaitl making a beautiful play to set up Zach Hyman for the game's first Grade-A shot. Draisaitl continued to be a force to be reckoned with throughout the game, winning faceoffs and making brilliant cross-ice passes to set up goals.

Oilers Overpower Golden Knights 4-1 in Game 4 Despite Alex Pietrangelo's Tough Play

The Edmonton Oilers came back strong in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, defeating them with a final score of 4-1 at Rogers Place.

The Oilers started strong, with Nick Bjugstad scoring the first goal of the game at the 6:46 mark of the first period, assisted by Klim Kostin. The Oilers continued to apply pressure and scored again just a minute later, with Evan Bouchard putting the puck in the net off an assist from Connor McDavid.

The Oilers weren't done yet, as Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each scored a goal within two minutes of each other, at the 13:30 mark of the first period and the 14:45 mark of the second period, respectively.

Although the Golden Knights tried to mount a comeback in the third period, with a goal from Nicolas Roy at the 5:58 mark, it was too little, too late for them. The Oilers defense held strong, and goaltender Stuart Skinner put in a solid performance to secure the victory.

The win was a much-needed boost for the Oilers, who had suffered a tough loss in Game 3. It was also a reminder of their potential as a team and their ability to compete with the top teams in the league.

With the series now tied at 2-2, the Oilers will need to continue their strong play if they hope to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Game 5 will be crucial, and the Edmonton will need to bring their A-game once again if they want to come out on top.

