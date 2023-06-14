Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has opened up about the emotional journey he experienced when his daughter, Evelyn, fell ill with encephalitis.

The condition left her unable to perform basic motor functions, which deeply affected Pietrangelo and his family. It affected the player so profoundly that he seriously considered calling time on his hockey career.

Reflecting on the challenging period, Alex Pietrangelo reminisced his emotions:

"You have to understand what it means for her to be here with me, with us, like this. Six months ago, she couldn't eat, she couldn't talk, she couldn't walk. Six months ago, I was ready to give up my career for her.

"I never envisioned a moment like this back then. And now, to win a Cup, to have her running around the ice to celebrate with us, I mean, dreams do come true. And this is a dream."

The defenseman's perspective on life shifted dramatically, as he placed his family's well-being above evrything else.

The support he received from his wife, Jayne, and the Golden Knights organization played a key role in his decision to temporarily step away from the sport. Pietrangelo expressed his gratitude:

"I'm just so grateful to the Knights. They supported me every step of the way."

Alex Pietrangelo's family and daughter have displayed remarkable resilience in what has been a heartwarming story. A renewed appreciation for time well spent with loved ones accompanies Pietrangelo's continued success in hockey.

Alex Pietrangelo's journey of sacrifice, triumph and family support to second Stanley Cup win

Alex Pietrangelo's journey culminated in a second Stanley Cup championship. He signed a lucrative contract with the team in 2020.

He proved to be an invaluable asset, contributing 54 points in 73 games while prioritizing his family when needed. In the playoffs, he led by example, tallying 10 points and showcasing his defensive prowess with a plus-9 rating and significant ice time.

Pietrangelo's teammates, including the resilient Jack Eichel and the experienced Phil Kessel, shared in the joy of winning the Stanley Cup. Looking at his fellow players, Pietrangelo expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication and support. Watching the scene unfold was his father, Joe Pietrangelo, who recognized the depth of his son's sacrifice for his family's well-being.

As Joe watched his son lovingly interact with Evelyn, he couldn't contain his pride. He acknowledged the significance of his son's decision to prioritize his family's needs above everything.

Alex Pietrangelo himself echoed his father's sentiment, recognizing the importance of family and cherishing his second Stanley Cup win after a challenging last six months.

