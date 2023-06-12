Alex Pietrangelo will not be suspended for Game 5 per Elliotte Friedman

In a recent update from hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, it has been revealed that Alex Pietrangelo will not face any suspension for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Friedman shared this information in his "32 Thoughts" podcast, stating that the league reviewed the incident involving Pietrangelo during the scrum following Game 4 and ultimately decided against imposing a suspension.

The conclusion reached by the league was based on two key factors. Firstly, Pietrangelo had been released from the penalty box at the time of the altercation. Secondly, it was determined that Pietrangelo was not the aggressor in the situation. As a result, he will be eligible to participate in Game 5 without any disciplinary action.

Jack Manning @NHLJackManning



#VegasBorn Elliotte Friedman says on 32 Thoughts that the league looked at and decided against a suspension of Pietrangelo for the scrum following Game 4 because 1) he was released from the box; and 2) he was not the aggressor. Elliotte Friedman says on 32 Thoughts that the league looked at and decided against a suspension of Pietrangelo for the scrum following Game 4 because 1) he was released from the box; and 2) he was not the aggressor.#VegasBorn

The conclusion of Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers was marked by chaotic scenes. With the Panthers desperately attempting to score on goaltender Adin Hill during a 6-on-4 power play in the final seconds, several scrums erupted on the ice.

Frustrations were high among fans, evident by the throwing of garbage and plastic rats onto the playing surface.

Alex Pietrangelo was one of the players present in the brawl. The league's decision not to suspend Pietrangelo provides clarity and relief for the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of Game 5.

Pietrangelo is an integral part of their defensive core. The team needs him as it aims to close out the series and capture the Stanley Cup. Currently, the Knights lead the series 3-1.

Alex Pietrangelo's journey to his first Stanley Cup victory

The St. Louis Blues selected Alex Pietrangelo as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft. He quickly established himself as a key player on the team's defensive line after making his debut in 2008. In his first full season in 2010-11, Pietrangelo led all Blues defensemen in various categories, including points, plus-minus rating and shots on goal.

Over the following years, Pietrangelo continued to enhance his offensive skills. In the 2011-12 season, he ranked fifth among NHL defensemen in points and became the youngest Blues defenseman to achieve consecutive 40-point seasons.

Alex Pietrangelo's defensive abilities were also evident during his time with the Blues. In the 2012-13 season, he led the league in shifts per game and topped the Blues in shorthanded and power-play ice time per game. He became the first defenseman since Al MacInnis in 2002-03 to lead his team in both categories.

Pietrangelo's leadership qualities were recognized by the Blues when he was named team captain in 2016. Under his guidance, the team secured their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes