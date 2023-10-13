Alex Wennberg's wife Felicia slams NHL's controversial pride tape ban

In a social media post, Felicia Wennberg, wife of Seattle Kraken player Alex Wennberg, condemned the league's controversial decision to ban the use of rainbow-colored Pride Tape, which has been a symbol of inclusivity in professional ice hockey for seven years. The ban has sparked significant backlash, with high-profile players expressing their disappointment.

Felicia Wennberg expressed her heartbreak and frustration about the current state of the world in hwr post. She also expressed her pride at wearing a symbol which promotes acceptance and diversity within the sport, writing:

"Heartbroken and overwhelmed by everything going on in the world right now but wanted to post this as I'm proud to wear it and dream of the day hockey really is an inclusive sport for everyone" she posted.

The NHL's decision to ban not only the Pride Tape but also special jerseys during theme nights, where teams show support for various groups, has been met with criticism. The league's rationale for the ban is to eliminate distractions caused by players refusing to wear themed jerseys due to religious or personal reasons.

However, the ban itself has become a significant point of contention, drawing various reactions from players, fans, and the media. While some players have stated they will comply with the ban, others, are willing to use the colorful tape at their own expense. The controversy surrounding the ban underscores the ongoing debate over inclusivity and diversity in professional sports.

Alex Wennberg and Wife Address Online Harassment and Call for Respect

Alex Wennberg and his wife have recently faced harsh criticism due to their stance on alleged sexual harassment within the Booktok community. Despite being well-versed in media training throughout his career, Wennberg felt compelled to break his silence and address the concerning issue.

"The aggressive language about real-life players is too much," Wennberg stated.

"It has turned into daily and weekly comments on our personal social media. This is not something we support or want our child to grow up with. All we ask for is a little respect and common sense."

The heart of the matter lies in the hurtful comments directed at Wennberg's wife on her Instagram account, including photos of their child, prompting her to speak out against the aggressive language used by certain members of the Booktok community. Alex Wennberg lent his support to her statement, emphasizing that the situation had escalated beyond a point of tolerance.

In his statement, Wennberg called for respect and common sense, urging everyone to be more considerate in their online interactions. The Wennbergs seek a more respectful and thoughtful online environment, particularly for the sake of their child's upbringing.