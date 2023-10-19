Alex Wennberg's wife & soon-to-be mother Felicia discloses reason for not attending Seattle Kraken home opener

In a heartwarming Instagram story, Felicia Wennberg, the wife of Seattle Kraken's Alex Wennberg, opened up about missing the team's home opener and shared an exciting update. The couple, who had a fantastic reason for their absence, are making significant life changes as they prepare to welcome a baby girl in the upcoming spring.

The Wennbergs, known for their strong bond and undeniable love, found themselves with a packed schedule as they transitioned from their old home in Seattle to a new one within the same city. This, unfortunately, led to them missing the highly anticipated home opener of the Seattle Kraken.

Screenshot of Felicia's story

The day was filled with the practicalities of moving, from booking movers and cleaning services to setting up essential utilities like Wi-Fi, cable and a new alarm system. In the midst of all these preparations, she also began searching for TV installments for their new home.

What makes their story even more endearing is their perspective on the situation. Despite the chaos of moving and missing a significant moment in Alex Wennberg's professional career, Felicia humorously referred to the day as a "date day" for them.

The Wennbergs' announcement of expecting a baby girl in the spring adds another layer of joy to their already eventful life.

It's clear that Felicia Wennberg's absence from the home opener was due to the exciting changes in her life as she prepares to welcome a new member to their growing family, making it a missed game they'll cherish for years to come.

Alex Wennberg's wife takes a stand against NHL's ban on pride tape

Recently, Alex Wennberg's wife, Felicia, took a stand against the NHL's controversial decision to ban the use of rainbow-colored Pride Tape, a symbol of inclusivity in professional ice hockey for seven years. In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed her heartbreak and frustration about the current state of the world and the ban.

Felicia's Instagram story

She proudly declared her support for the tape as a symbol of acceptance and diversity in the sport. The NHL's decision to also ban special jerseys during theme nights, citing concerns about distractions, has sparked backlash from high-profile players, fans and the media. While some players may comply with the ban, others are willing to use the colorful tape at their own expense.

