In recent days, Alex Wennberg, an ice hockey player, along with his wife, has faced an onslaught of criticism and vile comments regarding their stance on sexual harassment in the Booktok community. Despite being media-trained throughout his career, Wennberg found it imperative to break his silence and address the growing issue.

The heart of the matter lies in the unwarranted and hurtful comments directed at his wife on her Instagram account, as well as on photos of their child. In a brave move, Wennberg's wife chose to speak up, expressing her concerns about the aggressive language used by some members of the Booktok community towards real-life players.

Alex Wennberg said:

"Over the last couple of days, me and especially my wife, have been getting lots of criticism about speaking up on sexually harassment on Tik Tok.

"It has gone too far for me to stay quiet when people post vile comments on my wife's instagram and on photos of our child."

In his statement, Wennberg calls for respect and common sense, urging everyone to be more thoughtful in their interactions moving forward.

"The aggressive language about real life players is too much," Wennberg added. "It has turned into daily and weekly comments on our personal social media. This is not something we support or want our child to grow up with. All we ask for is a little respect and common sense"

In a heartfelt plea, Alex Wennberg's wife addressed concerns about a toxic culture within the Booktok community. She clarified that her intention was not to attack any individual but rather to shed light on problematic behavior and the double standard she witnessed online.

"I really wanted my post to be one statement and be taken for what it was; a request for accountability, respect, boundaries and for people to educate themselves on sexual harassment, consent and the double standard I see online."

She emphasized her distress over inappropriate comments directed at her husband and the discomfort caused by certain videos. While understanding some comments may be innocent, she asserted that the behavior since her initial statement validated her concerns.

Despite the backlash received, she hopes this sparks a much-needed conversation in the hockey world, where speaking up about injustices has been stigmatized.