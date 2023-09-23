Alex Wennberg and wife Felicia announce pregnancy on Kraken center's birthday

Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg and his wife Felicia shared some exciting news on a special occasion. On a day that was already significant for Wennberg, they revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in spring.

The announcement was made as Alex Wennberg took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude and joy. He shared a post featuring a delicious-looking semla and cake, a treat that undoubtedly made his birthday even sweeter.

In the caption, Alex Wennberg shared his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture from his wife, Felicia. However, the real gift that stole the spotlight was the news of their impending parenthood:

"Getting spoiled by my wife with semla and cake, but the best birthday present is to share that we’re expecting a baby girl this spring."

But the surprises didn't stop there. Felicia Wennberg also took to her Instagram handle to celebrate this special moment in their lives. She posted an adorable sonogram image of their baby girl, accompanied by a heartwarming message:

"Birthday celebrations for the new girl Dad in Town @alexanderwennberg 🥹🤍Babygirl WW, we can't wait to meet you in March."

This announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans and admirers of the talented center who has been making waves in the NHL. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the couple as they embark on this new and exciting chapter in their lives.

As the Wennbergs prepare to welcome their baby girl in the spring, they are already experiencing the love and support from their extended hockey family and fanbase. The joyous news adds an extra layer of significance to Alex's birthday, making it a day he will undoubtedly remember for the rest of his life.

Alex Wennberg's proposal to Felicia

Alex and Felicia have been in a committed relationship long before Alex's NHL career began. Their enduring love story reached a significant milestone on October 5, 2020, when Alex made a heartwarming proposal that Felicia joyfully accepted.

They shared their joyous announcement with their followers on Instagram, marking a special moment in their journey together.

Felicia has consistently been Alex's pillar of strength and unwavering support, offering him love and encouragement through both the highs and lows of his professional hockey career.