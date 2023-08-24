"Big bust in the big apple": Alexis Lafreniere's contract extension with Rangers has fans questioning former No.1 pick's performance

Alexis Lafreniere's contract extension with the New York Rangers has sparked inquiries about the performance of the former No.1 draft pick.

The two-year deal comes after Lafrenière's commendable showing in the 2022 season, where he achieved personal bests in games played, points, and assists.

However, the extension carries an average annual value of $2.325 million. This has ignited discussions among fans regarding whether the young forward's performance aligns with the expectations set by his top-pick status in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

They took to Twitter/X to share their thoughts:

Having accumulated 91 points in 216 NHL games, including 41 goals during 5-on-5 play, Alexis Lafreniere's growth is evident. But some fans are curious if his output is on par with the initial anticipation. His presence alongside established players like Panarin and Kreider indicates the team's confidence in his potential impact.

Alexis Lafreniere's development: Balancing promise and performance in a crucial season

The Rangers are poised to entrust their young core with the team's reins in the upcoming years, with Alexis Lafreniere as a pivotal part of this transition.

As a former first-overall pick, Lafreniere holds tremendous potential and is capable of becoming a top-tier winger in the league. However, concerns arise as his progress has been less than anticipated.

Identified weaknesses remain largely unaddressed, and his improvement seems tied to increased ice time, reflected in his scoring stats.

Initial expectations for Lafreniere were sky-high, partly due to being the organization's inaugural top pick. While he hasn't proven to be a game-changing force, he's far from being a draft-day error.

The impact of Covid-19 on late-season scouting might have played a role in this trajectory. While not making leaps in his shortcomings, there is noticeable offensive growth, evident in his career-high 39 points, 23 assists, and 16 goals last season.

Lafreniere's ice time saw a boost, with more minutes on both even strength and powerplay situations. However, there's a shared responsibility between the Rangers and Lafreniere for not optimizing his powerplay involvement. Rumors of off-ice commitment issues linger, adding complexity to the situation.

As he enters his third coaching regime, the upcoming season becomes a pivotal juncture. The Rangers face a challenging decision: to nurture Lafreniere's potential or contemplate trading him, navigating a delicate balance between his promise and performance.