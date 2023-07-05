Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has stirred up a buzz among NHL fans, with the news that he has submitted his 10-team no-trade list to the organization.

As reported by Chris Johnston of TSN, this development was expected to occur on July 1st. The announcement has sparked speculation and discussions about Nylander's future with the Maple Leafs.

Chris Johnston



William Nylander has submitted his 10-team no-trade list to the #leafs. That officially takes effect today. Talks on a contract extension continue.

Unsurprisingly, NHL fans wasted no time expressing their opinions and reactions on Twitter. One fan, clearly disgruntled, exclaimed:

"It's always Winnipeg! Screw your no-trade lists."

Another fan chimed in, asking:

"Are the St. Louis Blues on there?"

Meanwhile, a different fan posed the question:

"Are the Wild on that list?"

In a lighthearted manner, another fan added:

"Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks Canucks."

Cupcakes&Caviar



Nylander is going to the Pens. When he wins a cup with Dubas they will go half-sies on the plane that draws the giant dick&balls over the skies of Toronto.

As discussions continue between the Maple Leafs and Nylander's camp regarding a potential contract extension, fans remain in a state of anticipation. Reports indicate that the two sides are currently far apart, leaving uncertainty as to whether an agreement will be reached or if Nylander will ultimately be traded.

NHL fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on further developments, waiting to see how the situation unfolds for William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

William Nylander's NHL career and stats

William Nylander, born on May 1, 1996, in Calgary, honed his hockey skills in Sweden, his father's homeland. He played for teams like Sodertalje and Rogle before joining Modo in the Swedish Hockey League. In 2014, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Nylander as the eighth overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Initially sent to the AHL, he showcased his talent at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, finishing fifth in scoring. William Nylander impressed Maple Leafs fans during the 2013-14 season, scoring 14 goals and earning 32 points in 37 games.

The 2015-16 season saw William Nylander's continued success, with 18 goals and 45 points in 38 AHL games, along with six goals and 13 points in 22 NHL games. He made his NHL debut in 2016-17 and recorded 61 points in each of the next two seasons. Although he faced a contract dispute in 2018-19, missing the initial two months, Nylander signed with the Maple Leafs and notched 27 points in 54 games. He bounced back in the 2019-20 season, posting 31 goals and earning 59 points in 68 games.

The last season witnessed Nylander reaching career-highs in goals (40) and points (87).

Nylander's younger brother, Alexander Nylander, was also drafted into the NHL as the eighth overall pick in 2016 by the Buffalo Sabres. He was later traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.

