"All that drama for this": Jamie Drysdale's contract extension with Anaheim Ducks leaves fans unimpressed

The Anaheim Ducks' recent contract extension with promising young defenseman Jamie Drysdale has left some fans less than thrilled, sparking a range of reactions across X (formerly Twitter).

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news with a tweet that read,

"Jamie Drysdale 3x$2.3M with ANA."

While the extension was confirmed on October 5, 2023, and secures Drysdale's services for three years with a total contract value of $6,900,000 and a manageable cap hit of $2,300,000, it appears that not all Ducks fans are entirely impressed.

One fan took to social media and humorously remarked,

"All that drama for….this lol."

Another fan expressed surprise and a hint of frustration, stating,

"Ottawa ~ 'what the F***. You can do that? I thought we had to give everyone 8mil.'"

However, not all reactions were negative. Some fans recognized the potential value in Drysdale's contract extension, with one stating,

"Great deal holy s*** if he can resume from his rookie season he’ll easily be worth 4 times that."

Player contracts often spark diverse reactions from fans, and the Jamie Drysdale contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks is no exception. While some may have hoped for different terms, the agreement reflects the team's strategy and financial considerations as they look to secure their young talent for the seasons ahead.

Anaheim Ducks secured defenseman Jamie Drysdale for three years

Anaheim Ducks have secured the services of their promising young defenseman, Jamie Drysdale, through a newly-inked contract extension. The Ducks confirmed the news as they posted a tweet with Drysdale's image and accompanied by another tweet which said,

"We've agreed to terms with Jamie Drysdale on a three-year contract extension."

The freshly signed contract binds Drysdale to the Ducks for three years, carrying a total contract valuation of $6,900,000. This extension boasts a figure that undoubtedly pleases the Ducks' management as they secure the services of this up-and-coming young talent.

Drysdale's journey with Anaheim commenced when he was selected as the 6th overall pick by the Ducks in the 1st round of the 2020 NHL entry draft. Since then, they have yielded an impressive tally of 40 points in 113 games.

With this contract extension now in place, Drysdale is poised to remain an indispensable component of the Ducks' roster for the foreseeable future. This extension allows the talented young defenseman to cultivate his skills further and make significant contributions to the team.