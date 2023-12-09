"All that for a first round exit" - NHL fans left divided as Connor McDavid continues to climb up points table

Connor McDavid’s impressive record of 21 points in eight games has reignited the ongoing debate among NHL fans about whether individual success should be valued more than team achievements.

With five goals and an incredible 16 assists for the Edmonton Oilers, McDavid has climbed to tie for seventh in league scoring, demonstrating his exceptional talent and reaffirming his status as one of the game’s elite players.

However, despite McDavid’s accomplishments, fans are again discussing the significance of these achievements if they don't result in playoff success.

“All that for a first round exit,” a fan wrote.

The comment reflects disappointments where McDavid’s brilliance during the season wasn't sufficient to propel the Edmonton Oilers deep into postseason competition.

This differing opinion among fans is quite noticeable. On the one hand, some celebrate McDavid’s milestones, emphasizing that his performance should be appreciated regardless of the team’s performance.

Conversely, some believe a player's true legacy lies in their ability to guide their team to triumph in critical moments.

Here are some fan reactions to Connor McDavid’s recent performances:

Oilers CEO speaks about Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's future as contract extension nears

CEO Jeff Jackson recently discussed the future of Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as their contract extensions near.

McDavid and Draisaitl had achieved career-best performances last season that fueled fans' hopes for a successful Stanley Cup campaign. However, this season has started on a different note, with the team struggling and near the bottom of the league standings.

Amid these challenges, there has been speculation about McDavid and Draisaitl exploring opportunities outside of the Oilers.

Jackson recently expressed his confidence in McDavid and Draisaitl’s future with the Oilers in an interview with Heavy Hockey. He emphasized how committed the franchise is to contending for the Stanley Cup.

Jackson acknowledged that while there is an urgency to capitalize on their window, he also recognized both McDavid and Draisaitl’s youthfulness and potential for growth.

"I said it in my opening media availability when I got the job, our job is to be there competing for the Cup,” said Jackson. “There’s urgency to it, there’s windows, but (McDavid and Draisaitl) are still young, and there’s a lot of runway for them."

The Oilers next play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, Dec. 10.