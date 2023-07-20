"All good things must come to an end" - Nate Thompson pens emotional farewell message for NHL fans following shocking retirement confession

After spending 15 seasons in the NHL, the 38-year-old forward Nate Thompson announced his retirement from the league on Wednesday. Thompson took to his Twitter and penned an emotional message to share the news with fans.

"From the time I was 4 until 38 hockey has been my life and best friend," Thompson said. "I’m beyond grateful and thankful for all the great people I’ve met and friendships I’ve made. All good things must come to an end so thank you to all who supported me along this journey."

Thompson was an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He played his final season with the Philadelphia Flyers appearing in 33 games during the 2021-22 season. He recorded three points (one goal and two assists).

For the 2022-23 season, the 38-year-old played for the Ontario Reign, an affiliate of LA Kings, appearing in 30 games and recording 6 points through one goal and five assists.

Nate Thompson had a career with numerous NHL teams

Boston Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

In his 15 years of NHL career, Nate Thompson played for a total of nine teams. He was drafted No. 183 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2003 NHL draft. After having a brief stint of four games with the Bruins, Thompson moved with the New York Islanders, where he played for two seasons.

Thompson spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the third team in his career. The 38-year-old then had a three-season stint with the Anaheim Ducks. Thompson also played two seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings, as well as one season each with the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets.

Thompson played in 844 NHL games in his career and accumulated 164 points through 65 goals and 99 assists. His career-high season came with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2010-11 season, scoring 25 points (10 goals and 15 assists) in 79 games.

