The return of the NHL season in August 2020 brought immense joy to hockey fans worldwide, and this excitement was extended to unexpected quarters as well. Adult entertainer Phoenix Marie took to social media during this time to celebrate the NHL's return following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown of the season.

In a tweet that raised eyebrows and generated attention, Marie encouraged all her hockey lovers and players to slide into her direct messages (DMs):

“All my hockey lovers and players slide in my DMs.”

Marie's tweet quickly caught the attention of many, serving as a lighthearted invitation for hockey enthusiasts to engage with her.

In her tweet, Marie adopted a playful and flirtatious tone, invoking a sense of fun and lightheartedness. While the tweet may have raised eyebrows for some, it also sparked curiosity and conversations among fans.

As expected, Phoenix Marie's tweet attracted significant attention and engagement across various social media platforms. Fans and followers of both hockey and adult entertainment chimed in with responses ranging from amusement to curiosity.

When NHL defenseman Michael Del Zotto faced public humiliation at the hands of adult actress Lisa Ann

In 2014, a controversial incident unfolded involving adult film star Lisa Ann and professional NHL player Michael Del Zotto, which garnered significant attention and caused discomfort for Del Zotto. Lisa Ann had targeted Del Zotto on Twitter, publicly shaming him.

However, this was not the first time she had taken aim at him. In an interview, Lisa Ann revealed that she had previously attempted to embarrass Del Zotto in front of his former New York Rangers teammates. She said that in 2013, she publicly shamed him for asking her to set him up with other women. Despite the backlash from their previous encounter, Del Zotto allegedly engaged in similar behavior again.

Lisa Ann's social media posts had far-reaching consequences for Del Zotto, affecting both his personal and professional life. The unwanted attention from the public and media undoubtedly caused discomfort and may have impacted his career.

At the time, Del Zotto was playing for the Philadelphia Flyers, but he chose to remain silent on the matter and declined to comment through the Flyers' PR staff. The incident shed light on the fact that many other women came forward, sharing similar experiences of Del Zotto's behavior, further intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the situation.

