"All talk no bite": Fans troll Ryan Reaves' intimidating words for Brad Marchand after dangerous play injured Leafs teammate

Following the recent loss to the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs fans wasted no time in mocking their new signing, Ryan Reaves.

The Leafs were dealt a significant blow during the game when it was revealed that defenseman Timothy Liljegren had been placed on LTIR after being injured in a collision with Brad Marchand behind the goal line.

During the first period of the game, Bruins captain Marchand had an awkward collision with the Leafs defenseman Liljegren, causing the latter to crash into the board with pain. Surprisingly, not a single Leafs player came out in support of their teammate.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reaves, who was signed to add much-needed physicality to the Leafs' roster, had some intimidating words for Brad Marchand following the game.

The Leafs fans, though, were disappointed with Reaves as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions and trolled the forward in the process. One fan tweeted.

"All talk no bite"

It is worth mentioning that Reaves was not on the ice when Marchand injured Liljegren. However, the Maple Leafs fans were disappointed by the players' lack of reaction to Marchand's injury to Linjegran. Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe said that he expected his players to stick together in situations like those:

"I hated everything about it," Keefe said. "I've addressed it."

Keefe added:

"In the moment, some guys maybe don't know exactly what's transpired, and sometimes it's hard to compute. It's not what we want to be about. At times, we've responded very well in those situations in the past. It's about consistency going forward. We've addressed it."

How has Ryan Reaves fared with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals

On July 1, the Maple Leafs brought Ryan Reaves on board by signing him on a three-year, $4.05 million contract. This season, the 36-year-old forward has played 11 games and has a plus/minus of -8. He's yet to accumulate a point for the Leafs this season.

Reaves was drafted with the 156th overall pick by the St. Louis Blue in the 2005 NHL draft. The 2023-24 season marked the 14 for the 36-year-old in the league. Overall, he's played 839 games, notching up 129 points through 59 goals and 70 assists. Moreover, Reaves has been involved in more than 70 fights in his career.

He'll be next in action when the Maple Leafs (5-4-2) face the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) on Monday, November 6. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.