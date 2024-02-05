"Almost punched my radio" - NHL fans left divided by London Police's comments on media's role in portrayal of women during Hockey Canada update

The London Police Department, during a press conference announced the charges levelled against five members of Hockey Canada's World Juniors team.

During the media exchange, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the woman at the center of the alleged sexual assault scandal. But his comments on the portrayal of women in modern media did not go unnoticed. Truong said:

"There's widespread prevalence of violence towards women worldwide." ... "The sexualization of young women and girls in today's society is contributing to the violence against women. Part of it, and I'm not blaming the media, but I do want to highlight that how we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, magazine shoots, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing."

The hockey community was divided over their opinions on Truong's response.

One fan felt that the police chief was wrong in identifying the main problem.

"I almost punched my radio when I heard this. NOT toxic sport culture, nope.. how young women dress, dance & behave, as portrayed in media."

Another fan echoed the same thought and felt it contributed negatively to the already scandalous proceedings.

"Either way, I don't think he should have said it. It wasn't a good look but to come on here and word it like he's blaming them for the rape is not a good look for you either."

One fan felt that Troung's quotes were being taken out of context.

"Not what he was saying at all. He said it contributes to the way women are portrayed. He wasn’t speaking to the current case. It was an overall view."

Here are a few more reactions from the fans.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Hockey Canada said that it has cooperated fully with the London Police Service throughout its investigation.

Who are the five players charged by London Police over Hockey Canada scandal?

Five players of Hockey Canada's 2018 World Juniors team have so far been charged by the London Police. These include the Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton.

All five players are being charged with sexual assault. Meanwhile, New Jersey Devils center McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was recently asked about the players' availability for the current season during the NHL All-Star Weekend. Bettman said,

"As a personal matter, if I were them, I'd be focusing on defending themselves assuming the charges come down. I would be surprised if they're playing while this is pending."

The charges against the players individually cite a violation of Section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada. The charge alleges sexual assault against an individual identified as E.M. The next hearing with regard to the case is scheduled for April 30.