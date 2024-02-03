"Always knew they were an odd bunch" - NHL fans react to playful exchange between Justin Bieber and Auston Matthews ahead of All-Star game

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated NHL All-Star game, hockey fans found themselves amused by an unexpected exchange between Justin Bieber and Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

Bieber, who is the celebrity captain for Matthews' All-Star team, arrived in style for the event but found himself at the end of some playful banter from the team captain.

As Bieber sat down to take some photos for the press gathered in the locker room, Matthews leaned into the pop star, prompting him to laugh and push the Maple Leafs star aside.

The exchange between the two did not go unnoticed, as it sparked an avalanche of reactions from hockey fans.

Expand Tweet

Seeing the playful exchange between the two, one fan said that it doesn't look out of place at all for the duo.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly suggested that Matthews' teammate Mitch Marner must be getting jealous somewhere, seeing their chemistry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Justin Bieber's childhood coach recalls pop star's hockey chops ahead of 2024 NHL All-Star game

Ahead of the 2024 NHL All-Star game, ESPN sent a camera crew to have a quick chat with Justin Bieber's old hockey coach, Rick Schwartzentruber.

Speaking to the camera crew, Schwartzentruber recalled his recent encounter with the global pop sensation while shopping at Target.

"He came over and shook my hand and thanked me for being his coach. I thought that was pretty cool. He told me he was still playing hockey in LA and having fun," he said.

Schwartzentruber recalled how, at a young age, the pop star had the skills to put many of his compatriots to shame.

"He was a really good skater, really smooth on his skates and a really good stickhandler. To raise the puck at nine, 10 years old, most kids can’t do it much, but he could raise the puck and shoot high or wide and hit the goalie in the stomach," he added.

While Bieber is the celebrity captain, he won't get the chance to showcase his talents for everyone to see at the 2024 NHL All-Star game.

However, if anyone wants to refresh their memory, they may watch highlights from his appearance in the 2017 version, which featured a star-studded roster that included Tim Robbins and Cuba Gooding Jr.