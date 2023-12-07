"Amazing how money can change your view" - NHL fans call out Gary Bettman over his change of heart on gambling

The transformation of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s stance on sports gambling has drawn attention from fans.

This shift in stance has been highlighted by sports reporter Darren Rovell on X (formerly Twitter), who pointed out the stark contrast between Bettman’s past and present positions.

Expand Tweet

Not a decade ago, Bettman was among the sports commissioners who actively opposed legalizing sports gambling and wrote letters to the Supreme Court to combat the expansion of sports betting.

However, since then, the landscape of sports entertainment and gambling has undergone changes with the legalization and widespread acceptance of sports betting in states.

The recent development that has caught the attention of fans and critics is the partnership between BetMGM and the NHL, resulting in an online slot game featuring logos from all 32 NHL teams.

This move represents a turnaround from Bettman’s stance, suggesting that potential revenue from such partnerships cannot be overlooked.

Fans have taken to social media to share their opinions. A fan reacted:

“Amazing how money can change your view point on things.”

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Bettman’s net worth and earnings

As of 2023, Gary Bettman is estimated to have a net worth of $110 million. With three decades of experience in the industry, Bettman has accumulated over $166 million from his tenure in the NHL.

Expand Tweet

Under Bettman’s guidance, the league has secured television deals, including a 10-year agreement worth $2 billion with NBC in 2011. This was followed by a seven-year extension in 2020.

These long-term partnerships have significantly boosted the league’s revenue and enhanced Bettman’s financial standing. One notable achievement in his career has been expanding the NHL by introducing franchises.

The expansion fees paid by these teams have served as sources of income for the league and indirectly contributed to Bettman’s net worth. For example, when the Seattle Kraken joined the league in 2021, they paid an expansion fee of $650 million. This further solidified the stability of the league.

The NHL commissioner has seen gains through collaborations with known brands such as Adidas, PepsiCo, Honda and other major companies.