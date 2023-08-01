America-born former NHL defenseman secures Russian citizenship to play in KHL - " I like Moscow"

Brennan Menell, a defenseman from Dynamo Moscow, has previously played in NHL for a short time. He recently made headlines when he obtained Russian citizenship on July 27. Menell, who hails from Minnesota, decided to pursue this step to secure his career in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and forgo his NHL dreams.

The decision to acquire citizenship was a fast and smooth process, which Menell expressed his happiness about. He said:

“Receiving Russian citizenship was great. It’s something I have talked with Dynamo’s director Alexei Sopin. Everything was done fast and I’m glad to obtain the citizenship. I enjoy playing in the KHL, and I like Moscow.”

The 2022-23 season proved to be fruitful for Menell, playing 50 games as a blueliner for Dynamo Moscow. During this time, he recorded 27 points (two goals and 25 assists) and achieved an impressive plus-10 differential for the team.

The former NHL player's adjustment to life in Russia has been aided by his amicable relationship with former Dynamo player Eric O'Dell, who is now without a contract.

Menell said:

“We communicate well. It would be great if he returns. Eric is a big part of our team and a good friend.”

Menell's decision to obtain Russian citizenship also has significant benefits for his family. With this newfound status, Menell anticipates that it will be easier for his family to join him in Russia, as they had not previously visited the country.

One of the most significant challenges for NHL players moving to the KHL is the language barrier.

However, Menell said:

“I’m studying it. I have a teacher now, I’m learning words, understanding how to use verbsdand form sentences. I hope that by the end of the year, I will be able to communicate well.”

Menell draws inspiration from CSKA's Darren Dietz, who exemplified genuine efforts in learning the language and earned the respect and admiration of those around him.

Early playoff exit and inspiring NHL players

Reflecting on his first season with Dynamo Moscow, Menell expressed a degree of disappointment after the team's first-round exit in the playoffs at the hands of Torpedo.

He said:

“We wanted to go deeper in the playoffs, but we hadn’t any luck and we lost to a good team. ... With the addition of star players like Nikita Gusev and Igor Ozhiganov, we now have the goal of winning the Gagarin Cup.”

Menell's decision to become a Russian citizen has already influenced others, with SKA's forward Brendan Leipsic rumored to be seeking Russian citizenship as well.