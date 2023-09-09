Amid pending Hockey Canada scandal verdict, sports minister left unimpressed with overall progress

Canada's new Sports Minister, Carla Qualtrough, is not yet ready to applaud Hockey Canada for its efforts to transform the culture of the sport. In a candid statement, Qualtrough expressed her reservations, emphasizing that there is still work to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of young athletes.

Speaking to The Canadian Press, Qualtrough made it clear that she isn't prepared to offer congratulations because there is more progress to be made.

She said:

“Nobody’s going to hear me congratulate anybody on what’s been done so far because we’re not there yet. Kids are still at risk and we can do better.”

Carla Qualtrough, who serves as the Member of Parliament for Delta and was re-appointed as the Sports Minister in July, was among the speakers at Hockey Canada's "Beyond The Boards Summit" in Calgary. The two-day summit aims to address toxic masculinity and the prevailing culture within elite men's hockey.

Hockey Canada came under intense scrutiny as part of Canada's safe-sport crisis. It was revealed that the organization had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by members of the 2018 World Junior men's hockey team during a gala event.

It's important to note that these allegations have not been proven in court. Furthermore, it was disclosed that a portion of minor hockey registration fees had been used to settle similar lawsuits.

As a result, Hockey Canada's leaders were summoned to Ottawa, and the organization's federal funding was suspended until it was determined that public funds were not used to settle lawsuits. Subsequently, the President, CEO, and the entire board of directors underwent changes.

Minister Qualtrough further stressed on leadership to prevent situations like the Hockey Canada ordeal

The "Beyond The Boards Summit" features a roster of influential speakers, including new board chair Hugh Fraser, new president and CEO Katherine Henderson, abuse survivor Sheldon Kennedy, and other experts in hockey and sports culture. The summit has attracted significant participation from various hockey organizations.

Minister Qualtrough stressed the importance of bold leadership and restoring confidence in the system. She said:

“You need to show bold leadership, restore confidence in the system, and everybody is watching and we have to get this right. Everyone deserves a safe, welcoming, inclusive sport experience, full stop.”

In March, a Heritage standing committee unanimously passed a motion demanding that Canada Hockey provide the final report from an independent law firm investigating the 2018 junior team's allegations. While the current status of the report remains unclear, Minister Qualtrough expressed her intention to discuss it with Hockey Canada's board during the summit.