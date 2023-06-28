Anaheim Ducks draft rumors: GM may take Russian prodigy Matvei Michkov over Adam Fantilli at No. 2

In a surprising twist leading up to the 2023 NHL draft, the Anaheim Ducks are rumored to be considering Russian sensation Matvei Michkov as the second overall pick. This means potentially bypassing highly touted prospect Adam Fantilli.

The decision to select Michkov would represent a significant risk for the franchise, but one that could yield substantial rewards with patience and development.

Matvei Michkov, compared to Alex Ovechkin in terms of Russian prospects, possesses remarkable skill and puck control despite his 5-foot-11 stature. However, contractual obligations in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and geopolitical complexities present potential hurdles for his transition to the NHL.

NHL Watcher @NHL_Watcher Friedman on 32TP talking about the Ducks and how they are a team to watch tonight: “That guy (Pat Verbeek) can do anything, you (talking to Marek) had someone texting you saying he could take Michkov and I think people do believe that” Friedman on 32TP talking about the Ducks and how they are a team to watch tonight: “That guy (Pat Verbeek) can do anything, you (talking to Marek) had someone texting you saying he could take Michkov and I think people do believe that”

While Fantilli remains a strong choice, Michkov's talent cannot be denied. In an ideal scenario focused solely on talent, he could be second only to projected top pick Connor Bedard.

Nevertheless, his KHL contract extending until 2026 means the Ducks would have to wait three more seasons before seeing any returns on their investment, unlike Fantilli, who could contribute immediately.

The Ducks, under the guidance of General Manager Pat Verbeek, have the luxury of patience. With a young core of emerging stars and additional prospects joining the roster over the next few years, the team can afford gradual improvement.

Opting for Michkov would signify the organization's commitment to long-term success and the belief that Fantilli's impact in the next three years may not be significantly greater than Michkov's potential in year four and beyond.

As the draft approaches, the hockey world eagerly awaits the outcome, as Anaheim's choice could shape the team's trajectory for years to come.

Anaheim Ducks hire Ryan Getzlaf for player development role

The Anaheim Ducks have announced the hiring of former captain Ryan Getzlaf in a player development capacity. Getzlaf, who recently retired after a storied 17-year career with the Ducks, will serve as the team's player development coordinator under director Jim Johnson.

In his new role, Getzlaf will utilize his extensive experience and knowledge gained from his successful NHL and international career to mentor and guide the team's prospects. His invaluable insights and understanding of the necessary steps to transition from junior or college hockey to the NHL will aid in the development of young players on and off the ice.

Getzlaf, a key figure in the organization, played his entire career in Anaheim Ducks, winning a Stanley Cup in his second season. He recorded impressive career numbers, including 282 goals and 1,019 points in 1,157 regular season games.

Getzlaf's leadership as captain for over 12 years remains the longest tenure in Anaheim Ducks' history.

