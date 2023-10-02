Anaheim Ducks GM discloses $17,250,000 Trevor Zegras' major role in franchise's future

Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek recently expressed his excitement over the contract extension of Trevor Zegras, highlighting the young center's pivotal role in the franchise's future. Zegras, who just signed a three-year, $17,250,000 extension, is poised to continue making significant contributions to the Ducks.

Verbeek emphasized the importance of having Trevor Zegras back on the team and acknowledged that he plays a vital role in the franchise's plans. With a couple of weeks left before the new season begins, Zegras will have the opportunity to train with his teammates and acclimatize to the fast-paced NHL environment.

Verbeek said:

"Well, it's really exciting to get Trevor back into the fold. Obviously he's an important player to our franchise and to our team. The good thing is we got a couple weeks left before the season starts.

"So Trevor will be able to get in here, get working with his teammates, and then get used to all the banging and the pace of play, which is going to be a tough thing to do. Well, I think he's going to be a cornerstone for our franchise."

The GM also mentioned that while Trevor Zegras possesses immense offensive talent, there's room for improvement in his defensive game. However, he firmly believes that Zegras will be a cornerstone of the franchise, contributing not only with his offensive prowess but also by developing his overall game:

"He's got some work to do with his defensive game, but I think all in all, there's a lot of upside and certainly excited for the offense that he's going to be able to bring to our hockey club."

More on Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras, drafted as the ninth overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL entry draft, has enjoyed a remarkable career trajectory. At just 22 years old, he has become a valuable asset for the Ducks, showcasing his consistency and skill on the ice. In the 2022-23 season, Zegras played all 81 games, recording 23 goals and 42 assists for a total of 65 points.

When examining his overall NHL career, spanning 180 games, Zegras has notched 49 goals and provided 90 assists, amassing 139 points. These impressive statistics underscore his significance as a key contributor to the Anaheim Ducks' success.

With his new contract in place, the future looks promising for both Zegras and the Ducks, and fans can eagerly anticipate his continued growth and impact on the team.