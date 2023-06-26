Anaheim Ducks goalie coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Anaheim Ducks' goaltending coach Sudarshan Maharaj, known as "Sudsie", has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. The Ducks announced the news on Monday.

Maharaj has been given a leave of absence and is expected to undergo surgery to treat the illness.

The Ducks have decided not to look for Maharaj's replacement and will instead hire an assistant goaltending coach to take over responsibilities until he fully recovers.

Maharaj sent a heartfelt message to the Ducks, thanking them for their support throughout this difficult time. He also vowed to return quickly.

"While this has been a very difficult time, I have had amazing support from my family and the Ducks organization, especially owners Henry and Susan Samueli," he said in a statement. "A special thanks also to Jillian Samueli for her amazing support and friendship.

"I plan on fighting this disease vigorously with the help of my tremendous doctors both in Toronto and with the Ducks. The hockey community is an amazingly supportive place, and I look forward to seeing you all soon."

The Ducks wished Maharaj a speedy recovery and expressed support for his wife, Yvonne, and daughters, Alexandra and Katherine.

"We love Sudsie (Maharaj) so much," Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said. "An amazing person and friend to so many in hockey. Our organization sends heartfelt support to his wife Yvonne, and daughters Alexandra and Katherine.

"Sudsie is bound and determined to beat this terrible disease, and we can't wait until he does."

Anaheim Ducks excited ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

The Anaheim Ducks have the second pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. According to Craig Button, a former NHL general manager who is presently an analyst for Canada's TSN network, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, and Matvei Michkov are all good fits for the Ducks.

It initially appeared as though the Ducks were eyeing Fantilli from the University of Michigan, but Button has made a strong argument for Michkov, who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

The Ducks do not have an easy decision on their hands and they will need to choose wisely.

Poll : 0 votes