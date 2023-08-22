Anaheim Ducks prospect reveals unfortunate update on battle against cancer

Anaheim Ducks draft pick Will Francis has disclosed that he will be taking a step back from his hockey career to focus on his health, battling cancer. The young athlete, who was selected 163rd overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft, revealed that he is currently facing leukemia for the second time.

In a statement released by the UMD Sports Department, Francis candidly shared the distressing news of his relapse.

"I have some unfortunate news to share," he began, his words reflecting the gravity of the situation. "Earlier this month, during a routine post-recovery check-up, a blood test revealed a relapse, showing my cancer had returned."

Despite the news, Francis maintained an optimistic outlook and a determined spirit. Expressing his surprise at the relapse, he noted that he had been feeling better than ever and had been symptom-free.

The young athlete's resilience and positive mindset are evident in his commitment to fighting the disease once again. He stated,

"So although I will miss the fall semester of school and hockey due to treatments in the Twin Cities, I anticipate being back on the UMD campus, in class, and on the ice at Amsoil in January."

Francis's journey has been marked by determination and a strong will to overcome adversity. He had previously endured a grueling two-year battle against acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a journey that included the arduous task of taking multiple pills daily and undergoing intensive radiation treatments. His victory over cancer had earned him the opportunity to attend the Ducks' training camp over the past two years, showcasing his dedication to his passion.

Leafs' prospect Rodion Amirov, another victim of cancer,

dies at 21

Rodion Amirov, a forward prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs and their first-round pick in the 2020 draft, has passed away at the age of 21, as confirmed by his agent, Dan Milstein, on Monday. Amirov's death was a result of a brain tumor diagnosis, according to a statement Milstein posted on Twitter.

Despite his challenging circumstances, Amirov maintained a positive attitude after learning of his diagnosis two years ago, as expressed by Milstein:

"From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career."

Amirov had signed an entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs in April 2021, following his selection as the 15th pick in the 2020 draft.