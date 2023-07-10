Anaheim Ducks Stanley Cup wins: Have Mighty Ducks won NHL's most coveted prize?

The Anaheim Ducks etched their name in NHL history with their remarkable Stanley Cup win back in 2007.

The franchise, initially owned by the Disney Company, gained popularity and a devoted fan base after being named the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, inspired by the Disney movie "The Mighty Ducks" (1992). Although the team experienced a slow start, the Ducks quickly transformed into a formidable force.

Led by the dynamic duo of Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya, the Mighty Ducks secured their first playoff berth in the 1996-97 season. However, inconsistent performances plagued the team until the 2002-03 season, when they defied expectations to reach the Stanley Cup finals.

Jean-Sebastien Giguère's exceptional goaltending propelled Anaheim to the brink of victory, but they fell short against the New Jersey Devils. Giguère's remarkable efforts earned him the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs' most valuable player.

In 2006, after a change in ownership, the franchise rebranded itself as the Anaheim Ducks. The team's newfound identity coincided with success on the ice, as they clinched their first division championship in the 2006-07 season.

Spearheaded by Selanne, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, the Ducks embarked on a dominant playoff run, losing five games en route to capturing the coveted Stanley Cup. They beat the Ottawa Senators in the finals, cementing their place in hockey history.

Although subsequent seasons saw the Anaheim Ducks achieve regular-season success, they were unable to replicate their championship glory. Despite four consecutive division titles and multiple playoff appearances, Anaheim faced repeated postseason disappointments, often succumbing in Game 7 encounters.

Nevertheless, their tenacity and resilience were evident in their 2016-17 campaign when they broke their Game 7 curse, advancing to the conference finals.

John Gibson's agent denies trade rumors, affirms commitment to Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson's agent Kurt Overhardt vehemently denied swirling rumors that the veteran goaltender wants to be traded away from the Anaheim Ducks.

Overhardt addressed claims made by Frank Seravalli, a prominent hockey insider, dismissing them as "false, unjust and inflammatory." Despite Gibson's disappointing season for the Ducks, the agent clarified that the 29-year-old remains committed to the franchise and its loyal fanbase.

Gibson, who was drafted by Anaheim in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Ducks. While the team has struggled in recent years and undergone a rebuilding phase, Gibson's agent emphasized the goaltender's dedication to the organization and the community it represents.

Coming off a challenging season where the Ducks finished last in the league, Gibson faced a barrage of shots night after night, leading to career-low statistics. Fans can take solace in knowing that Gibson stands firmly behind the team's quest to improve their fortunes.

