Anaheim Ducks' restricted free agent Trevor Zegras has taken a resolute stand regarding his contract negotiation for the upcoming season. With impressive two-plus years under his belt, Zegras has undeniably secured himself as a core player for the Ducks' future endeavors.

According to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, despite his restricted free agent status without arbitration rights, the 22-year-old refuses to return to Anaheim until a new contract is secured.

Zegras expressed his perspective on the evolving situation, stating,

"I feel like it's all kind of up in the air. Obviously, I'd love to get back to play with my teammates, but that's kind of out of my control at the moment. I've got a pretty good setup here in terms of working out and skating. Wherever we are with the contract, I know I'll be doing good stuff to help me get ready for the season."

Despite the uncertainty, Zegras remains committed to his preparation for the upcoming season from his current training location in Connecticut. While he has distanced himself from the team, Zegras engages with the new Ducks coach, Greg Cronin, on multiple occasions.

Trevor Zegras' on-ice performance during the past season showcased his skills and potential. Leading the Ducks with an impressive 65 points, which included 23 goals and 42 assists across 81 games, his contributions undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the team's performance.

Anaheim Ducks Contract Negotiations

Notably, Trevor had observed his teammate Troy Terry being rewarded with a lucrative 7-year, $49M contract earlier in the month. However, it's important to note that Terry's extensive five-season experience with the Anaheim Ducks contrasts with Trevor's relatively shorter tenure of a little over two years.

Given his restricted free agent status and lack of arbitration rights, a shorter-term bridge deal could be a plausible scenario for Zegras. This perspective aligns with Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Such a deal could serve as a stepping stone, positioning Zegras to attain full arbitration rights in the future.

Zegras expressed his optimism regarding the ongoing contract negotiations, stating,

"Hopefully, we get something done soon. I do miss California and my teammates, so it would be nice to get back there."

This statement shows his eagerness to reunite with the Anaheim Ducks and highlights his desire to continue contributing to the team's success.