Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 21st Oct 2023

The Arizona Coyotes (2-2) are gearing up to face off against the Anaheim Ducks (1-2) in what promises to be an exciting clash at Mullett Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21, with the puck set to drop at 4 p.m. ET.

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the action live on various channels, including ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD and SCRIPPS.

Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes Game info

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Anaheim Ducks Game Preview

The Coyotes delivered an impressive performance in their previous outing by defeating the St. Louis Blues with a commanding 6-2 victory. This win undoubtedly boosted their confidence as they head into their matchup against the Ducks.

On the other hand, the Ducks are coming off a narrow 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Despite the defeat, their offense has shown promise, averaging 3.00 goals per game.

Leading the charge for the Anaheim Ducks are Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome, who have collectively notched four goals and five assists. This top line has been a formidable force, but they aren't the only ones contributing.

Sam Carrick, Adam Henrique and Troy Terry have chipped in with two goals and three assists. Defensemen Cam Fowler and Jamie Drysdale have added a goal and three assists from the blue line to bolster the team's offensive capabilities.

Arizona Coyotes Game Preview

In contrast, the Coyotes have faced challenges on the offensive front early in the season, managing only 2.50 goals per game. However, they are not without their bright spots.

Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and the promising rookie Logan Cooley have combined for an impressive total of four goals and 10 assists, showcasing their ability to create scoring opportunities.

One key player to watch for the Coyotes is Matias Maccelli, who had an outstanding season last year, recording 11 goals and 38 assists. However, Maccelli has faced some difficulty finding the back of the net this season, with only two assists to his name.

The Coyotes are undoubtedly hoping for Maccelli to rediscover his scoring touch as they look to improve their offensive output and secure more wins in the upcoming games.

As the puck drops at Mullett Arena, fans of both teams and hockey enthusiasts will be eager to witness this matchup between the Coyotes and the Ducks.