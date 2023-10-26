Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 26th Oct 2023

Hockey fans, get ready for an exciting showdown as the Boston Bruins gear up to host the Anaheim Ducks at the iconic TD Garden on Thursday, Oct. 26, with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

For those unable to make it to the arena, the game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC and BSSD, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the action. The two teams enter this clash with significantly different stories this season.

Anaheim Ducks Preview

The Anaheim Ducks are grappling with a challenging start, posting a 2-4 record that places them near the bottom of the Pacific Division. Their offensive struggles have been evident, with an average of just 2.33 goals per game. To make matters worse, the Ducks scored only seven goals in their last four outings.

While Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome have put up decent numbers with eight goals and eight assists combined, the rest of the Anaheim offense has sputtered. With only two skaters contributing two or more goals, the Ducks face an uphill battle as opposing defenses can focus on nullifying their beleaguered offense.

Boston Bruins Preview

On the flip side, the Boston Bruins are off to a roaring start, boasting a perfect 6-0 record, making them the best in the NHL at this early stage. Their offense has been the driving force behind their success, with an impressive 3.17 goals per game. The dynamic duo of David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand leads the charge with nine goals and six assists, setting the tempo for the top line.

Even more impressive is that the rest of the offense has stepped up to the plate. James van Riemsdyk, Charlie Coyle and Matthew Poitras have combined for six goals and seven assists. At the same time, defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo have chipped in with five assists from the blue line, helping open up opportunities for the Bruins.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines

Forwards

ADAM HENRIQUE TREVOR ZEGRAS TROY TERRY FRANK VATRANO MASON MCTAVISH RYAN STROME MAX JONES BENOIT-OLIVIER GROULX JAKOB SILFVERBERG ROSS JOHNSTON SAM CARRICK BRETT LEASON

Defenceman

CAM FOWLER URHO VAAKANAINEN JACKSON LACOMBE RADKO GUDAS PAVEL MINTYUKOV ILYA LYUBUSHKIN

Goalie

JOHN GIBSON LUKAS DOSTAL

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Forwards

BRAD MARCHAND PAVEL ZACHA DAVID PASTRNAK JAKE DEBRUSK MATTHEW POITRAS MORGAN GEEKIE JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK CHARLIE COYLE TRENT FREDERIC JAKUB LAUKO JOHN BEECHER PATRICK BROWN

Defenceman

MATT GRZELCYK CHARLIE MCAVOY HAMPUS LINDHOLM BRANDON CARLO DEREK FORBORT KEVIN SHATTENKIRK

Goalie

LINUS ULLMARK JEREMY SWAYMAN

Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins Odds and Predictions

In terms of odds, the Bruins come in as the favorites at -318, while the Ducks are the underdogs at +250, with an over/under of six goals anticipated for this clash.

Both teams are coming off recent victories, with Boston securing a convincing 3-0 win on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 24. Anaheim also notched a victory, prevailing 3-2 on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets in its most recent outing.

The Boston Bruins hold the upper hand with their unbeaten streak and will most likely win tonight.