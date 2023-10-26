Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 26th Oct 2023

As NHL season unfolds, Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins find themselves traveling down contrasting paths.

Anaheim 2-4 is struggling to gain footing and currently ranks near the bottom of the Pacific Division. Boston is performing admirably; boasting an outstanding 6-0 stat that ranks them as first in NHL.

Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC and BSSD

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KLAA Angels Radio AM and WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5

Expand Tweet

Anaheim Ducks Game Preview

The Ducks have had a difficult season so far with their offense failing them, scoring only 2.33 goals per game on average with only seven goals scored over their last four outings.

However, their defense has made strides only allowing 2.83 goals per game against them.

Ducks are the underdog with moneyline odds of +250.

Anaheim Ducks key players and injury status

Trevor Zegras amassed 65 points with 23 goals and 42 assists across 81 games for Anaheim. Alex Killorn was an instrumental component in Anaheim's offense, securing 64 points by scoring 27 goals and adding 37 assists over 82 games.

Anaheim's Troy Terry led his team with 61 points (23 goals and 38 assists).

Lukas Dostal posted a 4-10-3 record across 19 games, conceding 67 goals (1.8 goals against average) with an outstanding 90.133 save percentage that placed him 37th in the league.

Brock McGinn and Isac Lundestrom are out due to injuries.

Boston Bruins Game Preview

The Bruins have had an outstanding season so far with their offense stepping up and scoring 3.17 goals per game.

The defense has been their strength, giving up only 1.17 goals per game with only four goals allowed over their last four games.

Moneyline odds on the Boston Bruins currently stand at -318.

Boston Bruins Game key players and injury status

David Pastrnak was one of Boston's premier offensive performers, amassing 113 points across 82 games. Brad Marchand was one of Boston's key contributors with 21 goals and 46 assists (67 points; 0.9 per game).

Pavel Zacha leads Boston with 57 points, including 36 assists.

Swayman recorded an outstanding save percentage of 92.025 across 37 games this season, the best in the league. No one is injured on the team.