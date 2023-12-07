Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 7th 2023

In a clash between two struggling Western Conference teams, the Anaheim Ducks (10-15, 14th in the conference) face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, 16th) at the United Center on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Ducks find themselves in a tough spot this season, grappling with offensive challenges as they average a modest 2.72 goals per game, scoring only 22 goals in their past 10 matches.

While Frank Vatrano, Ryan Strome and Mason McTavish have contributed with 27 goals and 34 assists, the lack of consistent offensive depth has been apparent. With only three skaters managing six goals or more, Anaheim's offense becomes a predictable target for opposing defenses.

Similarly, the Blackhawks are undergoing a forgettable season, averaging just 2.46 goals per game and mustering a mere six goals in their last four outings. The trio of Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashe, and Jason Dickinson has carried much of the offensive burden with 23 goals and 23 assists, but the lack of production from the remaining lines poses a significant challenge.

With only three players netting five goals or more, Chicago struggles to find offensive diversity, making it vulnerable to strategic defensive plays from opponents.

Ducks vs Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks have faced each other in a total of 51 games up to the current date. Across these 51 games, the teams have collectively averaged 5.3 goals per match. In terms of regular outcomes, the Ducks have secured 22 wins, suffered 29 losses, and recorded no draws. Both teams have shown competitiveness in overtime, with each notching 5 wins and 5 losses in games going to overtime. When it comes to shootout scenarios, the Ducks have clinched 1 win but experienced 2 losses, while the Blackhawks have secured 2 shootout victories with 1 loss. The average goals per match for the Ducks stand at 2.5, while the Blackhawks have a slightly higher average of 2.9 goals per match.

Ducks vs Blackhawks: Predictions

In the upcoming matchup, the Anaheim Ducks enter as favorites with odds at -121, while the Chicago Blackhawks take the underdog position with odds at +100. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5.

Anaheim's recent performance includes a 3-2 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 5, whereas Chicago, playing at home on the same date, experienced a 4-3 shootout defeat against the Nashville Predators. The Ducks are anticipated to secure a victory in this contest.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Ducks to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Ducks to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes