Anaheim Ducks vs. LA Kings: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL preseason live on TV, channel list & more

The Anaheim Ducks are gearing up for an exciting showdown in the 2023 preseason, entering their final week of exhibition games with a faceoff against their Southern California rivals, the Los Angeles Kings.

Here are all the details you need to catch this thrilling game:

Anaheim Ducks vs. LA Kings: Match details

The puck will drop at 10 p.m. Eastern Time tonight at Crypto.com Arena, marking a crucial matchup in the Ducks' preseason campaign.

Anaheim Ducks vs. LA Kings: TV and streaming coverage

For those looking to watch the game on television, you can tune in to Bally Sports SoCal, which will be broadcasting tonight's game. NHL Network and TNT will also televise select games nationwide, so be sure to check your local listings.

If you prefer to stream the game, you have a couple of options:

Ducks Stream: The Anaheim Ducks may offer their own streaming service or platform where you can catch the action. Be sure to check their official website or social media channels for more information.

NHL GameCenter: You can subscribe to NHL GameCenter to access a wide range of NHL games, including preseason matchups. It's a great choice for out-of-market fans looking to stay connected with their team.

DIRECTV STREAM: Our top recommendation for catching NHL preseason action is DIRECTV STREAM. With the Ultimate Plan, you'll have access to the NHL Network and most regional sports networks based on your location. It's an excellent choice for comprehensive coverage.

ESPN+: If you're supporting a team from afar, ESPN+ provides a valuable option for out-of-market streaming access. You can enjoy the game and all the hockey excitement even if you're not in the local area.

So, get ready for a thrilling preseason battle between the Ducks and the Kings. Make sure you have your preferred method of watching or streaming in place to catch all the action on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks Preseason Surge

The Anaheim Ducks are red-hot in the preseason, standing at an impressive 4-1-0 record. Their recent thrilling comeback victory against Arizona showcased their resilience and determination. Troy Terry's late-game heroics and Robert Hagg's clutch performance highlight their never-say-die attitude. Coach Cronin emphasizes building a winning mentality, emphasizing mental toughness, resilience and adaptability late in games.

As they prepare for their next preseason matchup, the Ducks are fine-tuning their 5-on-5 play and working on implementing their strategic systems. With opening night in Vegas just around the corner, the Ducks are determined to maintain their winning momentum. They're not just focused on the scoreboard; they're laying the foundation for a culture change.