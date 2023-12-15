Anaheim Ducks vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 15th 2023

The New York Rangers are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action on various networks, including MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD and ESPN+.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks are amid a challenging season, struggling to find their offensive rhythm and averaging a modest 2.61 goals per game. The burden of goal-scoring has largely fallen on the shoulders of Frank Vatrano, Mason McTavish and Ryan Strome, who have contributed 27 goals and 34 assists to lead the team's top two lines.

However, the Ducks' offense seems top-heavy, with only six skaters managing six goals or more. This lack of depth could be exploited by opposing defenses, limiting the effectiveness of the team's top scorers.

New York Rangers game preview

Conversely, the New York Rangers are enjoying a stellar season, propelled by a potent offensive unit that averages 3.26 goals per game. In their last two outings, the Rangers have showcased their scoring prowess, finding the back of the net seven times.

Leading the charge are key players Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad, who have collectively amassed an impressive 30 goals and 57 assists, steering the top two lines with authority.

However, what sets the Rangers apart is the balanced offensive contribution from various sources. Chris Kreider, Alexis Lafreniere and Jimmy Vesey have combined for 28 goals and 19 assists, adding depth to the team's scoring options. The blue line has also played a pivotal role, with defensemen Adam Fox and Erik Gustafsson contributing six goals and 27 assists from the point.

Ducks vs. Rangers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ducks vs Rangers: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers Game History: The Ducks and Rangers have faced off 23 times. Goal Average: Across these 23 games, the teams have maintained an impressive average of 5.7 goals per match. Win-Loss Record: The Rangers have emerged victorious in 15 out of the 23 games. However, the Ducks have not lagged far behind, securing eight wins of their own. Overtime Results: The Ducks have clinched two wins in overtime, while the Rangers have 2 losses. Shootouts: The Ducks have excelled in shootout situations, securing three wins out of four attempts. On the contrary, the Rangers, while formidable, have a slightly lower shootout success rate, with one win in four attempts.

Ducks vs. Rangers: Prediction

The New York Rangers, favored at -296, are anticipated to dominate against the Anaheim Ducks (+234) in a game with an over/under set at 6.

Despite their recent 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Rangers are expected to rebound. Conversely, the Ducks, coming off a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders, face an uphill battle as the underdogs.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Rangers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score: Yes.