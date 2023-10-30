Anaheim Ducks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game preview, lines, odds predictions, & more | 30th Oct 2023

The Anaheim Ducks are gearing up to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in what promises to be an exciting matchup on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

Fans can catch all the action on various platforms, including ESPN+, Bally Sports Southern California (BSSC), Bally Sports San Diego (BSSD), and SportsNet PT.

With both teams heading into this game with distinct offensive performances, the anticipation is high for this clash at the PPG Paints Arena.

Anaheim Ducks Game preview

The Ducks have been off to a flying start this season, showcasing their offensive prowess by averaging 3.13 goals per game, including an impressive 11 goals in their last two outings.

The dynamic trio of Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Mason McTavish has been the driving force behind this offensive surge, contributing a total of 13 goals and 14 assists.

However, it's not just the top lines that are shining, secondary players like Troy Terry, Adam Henrique, and Leo Carlsson have combined for five goals and seven assists.

Furthermore, the blue line hasn't been shy about joining the attack, with defensemen Pavel Mintukov and Cam Fowler chipping in with two goals and five assists, making them valuable assets in opening up the offense for the Ducks.

Pittsburgh Penguins Game preview

On the flip side, the Penguins have encountered a more challenging start to their season, struggling to find the back of the net with an average of 2.88 goals per game. They've managed only eight goals in their last four contests, leaving their fans craving for more.

The trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Jake Guentzel has done their part, tallying an impressive 11 goals and 16 assists combined.

However, the rest of the offense has yet to find its stride, making the team's performance somewhat top-heavy. With only five skaters contributing two goals or more, the Penguins have faced difficulties when opposing defenses key in on their star players.

Anaheim Ducks Projected lines

Forwards

LEO CARLSSON TREVOR ZEGRAS TROY TERRY FRANK VATRANO MASON MCTAVISH RYAN STROME MAX JONES ADAM HENRIQUE JAKOB SILFVERBERG ROSS JOHNSTON SAM CARRICK BRETT LEASON

Defensemen

CAM FOWLER JACKSON LACOMBE URHO VAAKANAINEN RADKO GUDAS PAVEL MINTYUKOV ILYA LYUBUSHKIN

Goalies

JOHN GIBSON LUKAS DOSTAL

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected lines

Forwards

JAKE GUENTZEL SIDNEY CROSBY BRYAN RUST REILLY SMITH EVGENI MALKIN RICKARD RAKELL DREW O'CONNOR LARS ELLER RADIM ZOHORNA MATTHEW NIETO NOEL ACCIARI JEFF CARTER

Defensemen

RYAN GRAVES KRIS LETANG MARCUS PETTERSSON ERIK KARLSSON RYAN SHEA CHAD RUHWEDEL

Goalies

TRISTAN JARRY MAGNUS HELLBERG

Anaheim Ducks vs Pittsburgh Penguins odds and predictions

In this matchup, the Pittsburgh Penguins are favored with odds of -245, while the Anaheim Ducks are the underdogs with odds of +199. The over/under for total goals is set at 6.5.

Pittsburgh is coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, while Anaheim secured a 7-4 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in their last respective games.

The Penguins are the anticipated favorites to win this contest.