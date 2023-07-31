"Anaheim low balling hard" - NHL Arbitration submission shocks fans as Ducks winger demands $8,000,000

The NHL offseason is always filled with exciting developments, and NHL arbitration is one major component of it, helping teams and players in resolving contract issues.

The Anaheim Ducks and their talented right-winger, Troy Terry, have made their respective arbitration submissions, and the numbers are raising eyebrows across the hockey community.

According to Friedman's tweet, the Anaheim Ducks submitted an offer of $4.5 million for Troy Terry, while the player's camp is seeking a higher figure of $8 million.

The wide gap between the team's and player's submissions has ignited passionate discussions among fans on Twitter. One fan couldn't hide their astonishment, exclaiming,

"Holy sh*t. Long term terry is 7.5 ish for sure. Anaheim low balling hard."

Another fan chimed in, suggesting a possible middle ground:

"So $6.25 would be a fair number for both. Probably gets $6.75+ on a longer-term UFA deal."

A third fan weighed in with a thoughtful analysis, stating:

"Teams always go low, and players always go high in cap because they both know that the arbitrator usually finds a number in the middle, and that is how they determine the price. So Terry will probably get 6ish."

Arbitration is a standard part of contract negotiations in the NHL, and often provides a platform for teams and players to come to terms on contracts that reflect a player's value and the team's financial considerations.

NHL arbitration process explained in detail

In the NHL, restricted free agents have the option to file for salary arbitration, and teams can also initiate this process.

Once either side decides to proceed with NHL arbitration, a hearing is scheduled within a two-week window. However, negotiations can continue during this time to reach a new contract before the hearing.

If no agreement is reached within those two weeks, the player and team attend the hearing. They present their proposed salary for the upcoming season to an impartial third-party arbitrator and make arguments focusing on performance, injury history, experience, leadership qualities, and contributions to the team's success.

After both sides present their cases, the arbitrator determines the player's salary, with the decision delivered within 48 hours of the hearing. If the team rejects the arbitrator's decision, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.

The awarded salary must be at least 85% of the player's previous season's salary, and the player has the right to request any amount during NHL arbitration.