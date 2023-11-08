Andreas Johnsson contract: How much has ex-Penguins player earned through his career?

Andreas Johnsson, an ex-Pittsburgh Penguins player, has had quite a notable journey in his professional ice hockey career. According to Spotrac, he has earned an estimated $16,917,500, from both his salary and signing bonuses.

In 2012 Johnsson was drafted by Toronto and subsequently signed a three-year contract with them worth $2,252,500 in 2015 with a signing bonus of $277,500.

His earnings saw an increase in 2018 when he signed a one-year contract with Toronto for $787,500. In 2019, he further solidified his position within the team by signing a four-year contract extension of $13.6 million.

In 2020, Andreas Johnsson was traded to the New Jersey Devils. Unfortunately, he didn't spend time there as he was later demoted to the minor leagues in 2022. Despite this setback, Johnsson displayed unwavering skills and resilience.

In 2023, Johnsson was traded from New Jersey to San Jose along with other players and draft picks. Later that year, he signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins for $800,000.

However, according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Penguins have placed Johnsson on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

Throughout his career, regardless of which team he played for at any given time, Johnsson consistently showcased his adaptability and stellar performance. His contracts and earnings serve as evidence of his abilities.

A bit about Andreas Johnsson

Andreas Johnsson is an ice hockey player hailing from Gävle, Sweden. Over the course of his career, he has played for several teams in the NHL.

Johnsson's journey in the world of ice hockey began with Frölunda HC. His exceptional performance caught the attention of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who drafted him. Johnsson showcased his versatility and adaptability by playing for both the Maple Leafs and their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

During his tenure with the Maple Leafs, he made great contributions to the team’s success. However, things took a turn when he got traded to the New Jersey Devils.

Despite the switch in teams, Johnsson consistently showcased his abilities and played a role in his new team's achievements. Then, Johnsson found himself traded to the San Jose Sharks.

Apart from his NHL career, Andreas Johnsson has also played for the Utica Comets in the AHL. His time with these teams has greatly contributed to his reputation and expertise within this sport.