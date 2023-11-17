Andrei Kuzmenko Injury: What happened to Vancouver Canucks winger?

Vancouver Canucks winger Andrei Kuzmenko suffered a scary injury after taking J.T. Miller's slap shot to the face during the Canucks' 4-3 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday. The 27-year-old Russian winger appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain and eventually left the game.

The Canucks HC Rick Rocchet provided an update following the game and said that Andrei Kuzmenko was fine afterward. Kuzmenko later took to his Instagram to thank his fans and inform them that he was fine.

Expand Tweet

As per the latest reports, Kuzmenko is going to miss Thursday's clash against the Calgary Flames. The Canucks have recalled Linus Karlsson from Abbotsford (AHL) into the lineup.

"No Andrei Kuzmenko tonight. Linus Karlsson has been called up on his birthday."

Expand Tweet

Kuzmenko has notched up 14 points through three goals and 11 assists in 16 games this season.

Andrei Kuzmenko's career stats

Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

Kuzmenko made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player. He joined the Vancouver Cancuks in 2022 and made his NHL debut during the Cancuks' 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 13, 2022. Kuzmenko scored a goal in his debut.

The 27-year-old is of the key players for the Canucks on the offense. Kuzmenko has been with the Canucks for two seasons. During that time, he has notched up 88 points through 42 goals and 46 assists in 97 games.

In his debut season with the Canucks, Kuzmenko notched up an impressive 74 points through 39 goals and 35 assists in 81 games. In January of this year, Kuzmenko inked a two-year, $11,000,000 contract with the Canucks.