Andrei Svechnikov comments on his readiness to play on Hurricanes' opening night

Andrei Svechnikov hopes to be back in the Carolin Hurricanes' lineup on opening night next month. He last played on Mar. 11 when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a non-contact play against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He subsequenty underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the year. However, the hope was he'd be ready for the start of the new season.

On Thursday, the Hurricanes had training camp, and Svechnikov said with a smile that there's a good chance that he will be ready for opening night.

"There's a good chance, but I can't promise anything."

Svechnikov's timeline also matches up with Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell's, who said in August that the Russian was on schedule to return for opening night.

"He's four months after surgery. He's skating by himself, not with any contact or anything. Six months will be right when training camp basically opens (in September), so he's right on schedule, probably ahead of schedule.

"He wants to be playing today, but you know, we'll be cautious, obviously. October's important, but as the season goes on, it becomes even more important. I fully expect him to be ready when the season starts."

If Andrei Svechnikov can return for opening night, it would be a big boost to the Hurricanes offense that struggled in the playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes open their 2023 season at home on Oct. 11 against the Ottawa Senators. After that, they will embark on a six-game road trip that includes five on the West Coast.

A look at Andrei Svechnikov's career

Andrei Svechnikov was drafted second overall in 2018 by the Carolina Hurricanes. He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season and skated in all 82 games, recording 37 points. Overall, Svechnikov has skated in 347 games and recorded 264 points.

Since his rookie season, he has been a solid 50-60-point player in the NHL, but Carolina will hope that he can break out and be the superstar they thought they were getting with the second overall pick.

If Andrei Svechnikov is in the lineup on opening night, it's projected that he will be on the second line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Martin Necas. He also is projected to be part of the first powerplay unit, but Svechnikov and Michael Bunting could switch roles.

