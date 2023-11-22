Andrei Vasilevskiy injury: NHL insider provides major update on Lightning goalie's return

In a significant update for the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is reportedly expected to return to the ice within a week, assuming no setbacks occur.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported the development on his X account Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning star goalie, has not been able to play this season because he had to undergo a medical procedure.

Toward the end of September, the 6-foot-4 Russian had a surgery called microdiscectomy, which is often done to relieve pain caused by a herniated lumbar disc. As a result of this operation, he has been unable to join his team on the ice, creating a void in the Lightning defense.

Vasilevskiy’s comeback will undeniably strengthen the team’s capabilities. His agility, reflexes and talent for making saves have earned him recognition as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. With his return to the lineup, the Lightning's chances of success in their upcoming games have increased.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that Vasilevskiy’s return depends on his recovery progress and potential complications. The well-being and health of players always take precedence. The Lightning will ensure that Vasilevskiy is fully fit before allowing him into action.

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s performance last season

Vasilevskiy demonstrated impressive skills throughout the previous season, playing a crucial role in bolstering the Lightning's defensive lineup.

Vasilevskiy participated in 60 games throughout the season, achieving a remarkable record of 34-22-4. His Goals Against Average stood at 2.65, while his save percentage reached .915.

These statistics highlight Vasilevskiy’s consistent performance between the pipes, making crucial saves and providing a solid last line of defense for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s exceptional performance last season is a testament to his skills and significance to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In contrast, Jonas Johansson, alternate goaltender for the Lightning, faced difficulties this year with a GAA of 3.44 and a save percentage of .893 over the course of 16 matches. These numbers indicate a challenging season for Johansson while emphasizing how important it is for Andrei Vasilevskiy's return to the Lightning's lineup.