Andrew Cristall contract: How much is Washington Capitals draft pick's entry level deal worth?

The Washington Capitals have added promising young talent to their roster, signing forward Andrew Cristall to a three-year entry-level contract. The announcement was made recently, marking an exciting step forward in Cristall's hockey career.

Born on February 4, 2005, in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Cristall is an 18-year-old left winger with great potential. Standing at 178 cm (5'10") and weighing 79 kg (174 lbs), he brings speed, skill, and determination to the ice.

Under the terms of the contract, Cristall's deal with the Capitals will have an average annual value of $810,000 at the NHL level. In the AHL, his contract will carry an average annual value of $82,500. This contract reflects the Capitals' belief in Cristall's abilities and his potential to contribute at both levels.

Andrew Cristall's signing with the Capitals marks an important milestone in his hockey journey. As Crystal joins the organization, he will have the opportunity to learn from experienced players, develop his skills, and compete at a higher level. The Capitals' coaching staff and development team will work closely with Cristall to help him reach his full potential.

Cristall possesses a remarkable skill set that sets him apart on the ice. His ability to outmaneuver defenders using head fakes, precise puck handling, and smooth edge work allows him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Whether it's by cutting inside or setting up a teammate in the slot, Cristall showcases his creativity and vision as a playmaker.

Andrew Cristall has a keen sense of timing and the ability to deliver perfectly weighted passes that set up his teammates for success. Whether it's generating offense or making crucial plays in the defensive zone, he does it with ease.

Andrew Cristall's hockey journey so far

Andrew Cristall's hockey journey showcases his progression and growth as a player over the years. Starting in the 2018-19 season with St. George's School U15 Prep in the CSSHL U15 league, Cristall displayed his scoring prowess, recording impressive numbers with 52 points in 30 games. He continued to excel in the following season, making a significant impact with 80 points in 27 games for St. George's School U15 Prep "C" team.

In the 2020-21 season, Cristall made a transition to the WHL, joining the Kelowna Rockets. While his playing time was limited, he still managed to contribute with five points in 14 games. The following season, he tallied an impressive 69 points in 61 regular-season games. He continued his brilliance to finish with 95 points in the 2022-23 season.

Cristall got the opportunity to represent Canada at the U18 World Junior Championship. In seven games, he recorded six points, displaying his ability to compete at the international level.

