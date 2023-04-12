"Another game, another NHL record broken" - Boston Bruins fans react as their team scores most points in a single season

The Boston Bruins have a penchant for getting their name into the history books this season. The club set yet another record after overcoming the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Tuesday.

"A RECORD YEAR ROLLS ON." - @NHLBruins

With 133 points in the season, the Boston Bruins have now set a new record for having the most points scored by a team in a single season. The previous record for the most points (132) was held by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1976-77 season.

The Black and Gold Army of Boston have been buzzing and are escatic about their team's latest achievement. Here's how the fans reacted to the Bruins' new record:

VVO)))LFMAN @TheWolfman @NHLBruins Unreal. Anyone who thinks these records come with asterisks straight-up drink peepee and eat doodoo. @NHLBruins Unreal. Anyone who thinks these records come with asterisks straight-up drink peepee and eat doodoo.

Kyle W @KyleW48 @NHLBruins Lost ullmark for a meaningless record.. hopefully sway and bussi can get the cup @NHLBruins Lost ullmark for a meaningless record.. hopefully sway and bussi can get the cup

Micah Parizo @MicahParizo @NHLBruins Well in the modern era 82 game OT season anyway.. but still nice regular season. @NHLBruins Well in the modern era 82 game OT season anyway.. but still nice regular season.

Geoff Farina @GeoffwitaG @NHLBruins @FF_LeapOfFaith If any area knows that a historic season is all meaningless without a championship it’s New England. Finish this. @NHLBruins @FF_LeapOfFaith If any area knows that a historic season is all meaningless without a championship it’s New England. Finish this.

⚕️🇨🇦PSW_Maria.OPS_Supporter @PSW_Maria love this team !! @NHLBruins Another game, another NHL record broken!!love this team !! @NHLBruins Another game, another NHL record broken!! 🔥🔥🔥 love this team !!

ToxicDJ78 @Dj78Txdx87 @NHLBruins ALONE AT THE TOP GREATEST FRANCHISE IN NHL HISTORY GREATEST TEAM IN HISTORY @NHLBruins ALONE AT THE TOP GREATEST FRANCHISE IN NHL HISTORY GREATEST TEAM IN HISTORY

Munkustrap @Munkustrap24 @NHLBruins So happy to see that Canadian's record gone! They ruined my beginning years of discovering hockey. @NHLBruins So happy to see that Canadian's record gone! They ruined my beginning years of discovering hockey.

The Bruins have displayed arguably their best season in NHL history. Since securing their first win against the Washington Capitals back in October, the Bruins have consistently kept dominating the league all season.

Interestingly, the club accomplished multiple other feats to its name. The Bruins also became the fastest team to secure 50 wins in a season. They became the first team to secure the most wins in a single season and are now the first team to have secured the most points in a single season.

Boston Bruins (64-12-5) down Washington Capitals (35-37-9) to cement new record

The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Boston Bruins after a shot from a power play at the 8:32 mark of the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi extended the team's lead to 2-0 at the 14:20 mark of the second period.

Nick Jensen trimmed the Bruins' lead to 2-1 at the 15:27 mark before heading into the third period. Tomas Nosek scored the Bruins' third goal with a wrist shot at 4:13 minutes of the third.

Tom Wilson scored the second and last goal for the Washington Capitals in the game at 7:13 minutes of the third period to take the scoreline to 3-2. Garnet Hathaway and Jake DeBrusk scored two more goals in the third period to sail the Bruins to their 64th win and record 133rd points of the season.

The Boston Bruins will be in action against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday before their regular season campaign wraps up as they prepare for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The playoffs are set to begin on April 17.

Poll : 0 votes