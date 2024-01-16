"Another relationship publicly botched by Jarmo": Elvis Merzlikins' public trade request out of Columbus Blue Jackets has fans slamming GM Kekalainen

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins' public trade request has caused quite a stir among the Columbus Blue Jackets fan base. Many of them expressed their disappointment with GM Jarmo Kekalainen and are criticizing the management for handling of the situation.

On Monday, Merzlikins made his return to the Blue Jackets lineup in style by helping the team beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout. The 29-year-old goalie made 27 saves and stopped all four shooters in the shootout.

Notably, this was the first start for Elvis Merzlikins since Dec. 29. He had been a healthy scratch for the last three or four games and was demoted to the No. 3 choice goalie behind Daniil Tarasov and Spencer Martin.

On Friday last week, Merzlikins expressed his frustration and said he was not happy with being the third-choice goalie and that his agent and the Blue Jackets' organization had agreed that a "new scenario" was needed:

"In his postgame media availability, Elvis Merzlikins said that he requested a trade."

Unsurprisingly, Blue Jackets fans were quick to react to the situation involving the goalie, with some of them slamming club manager Jarmo Kekalainen and the team management for how he handled it. Here's what fans said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Bad situation all around, another relationship publicly botched by Jarmo."

Elvis Merzlikins clarifies his stance on trade request from Columbus Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks v Columbus Blue Jackets

Following the 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the goaltender spoke and clarified his comments from last week, saying that he has requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Elvis Merzlikins said (as quoted by NHL.com):

"After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for (a) trade," he said. "Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier.

"They let me feel that puck better and easier and I appreciate for that help."

Merzlikins was drafted No. 76 overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL draft. The 29-year-old has played 174 career games, going with a 63-70-28 record with a 3.15 goals-against-average and a .909 SV%, which include nine shutouts.

This season, the 29-year-old goalie has posted a 24-8-8 record with a 3.22 GAA and a .906 SV% in 24 games. It remains to be seen whether a trade will come during the season or the offseason.