San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair has voiced his disappointment over the NHL's decision to curtail initiatives supporting causes like Pride and Black Lives Matter.

The league's move to ban specialty warm-up jerseys, like Pride jerseys, and even prohibit Pride tape on players' sticks has left Duclair and many others puzzled. Duclair expressed his dismay to San Jose Hockey Now:

"I know a lot of guys are supportive of that. I have no problem in the past to do it. It sucks that’s not going to be part of the league moving forward."

The ban on Pride tape, which had been allowed as an exception to stick tape restrictions, further frustrated Duclair. He reckons the NHL's decision not only affects the visibility of initiatives like Pride but could also hinder players from expressing their personal beliefs and affiliations:

"For me, you’re also banning Black History Month. I think we’re taking a step backward, to be honest."

Duclair pointed out that the decision might impact players' ability to make on-ice statements during events like Black History Night.

"That’s something I’ll have to ask," he said. "It sure looks like it, though."

Despite the league's restrictions, Duclair remains committed to supporting the causes he cares about and emphasizes the significance of players using their voices to keep pushing these messages forward.

He reckons the NHL's decision risks alienating potential fans and falling behind other major sports leagues like the NBA and NFL, which have attracted new fans by allowing players to express their values and affiliations.

“That’s why the NBA, NFL, leagues like that, they’re always growing year after year, always getting new fans, new viewership,” Duclair said

For Anthony Duclair, players have a vital role to play as advocates for change and inclusivity within the sport, as he stated,

"The league can force whatever rules they made, but each player here has a voice of their own."

San Jose Sharks eying significant contract extension for Anthony Duclair

In the offseason, the San Jose Sharks acquired Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers, expecting him to play a significant role in their top six.

Paired with Tomas Hertl and Alexander Barabanov during preseason, he's slated for the Sharks' top line. Duclair, 28, is in the final year of his contract with a $3 million cap hit.

After setting career highs in the 2021-2022 season, he's projected to maintain his offensive output and be a top goal scorer while leading the first powerplay unit. GM Mike Grier wants to retain key players for veteran leadership, so Anthony Duclair may see a significant pay raise next season, possibly up to $3-4 million.