Anton Forsberg injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators goaltender?

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg faced an unfortunate setback during Thursday night's game against the Sabres, leaving fans and teammates concerned for his well-being. Forsberg had to be assisted off the ice after tweaking something while stretching to make a save. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a right groin injury during the first intermission.

The injury occurred after Forsberg had stopped six of seven shots in just over 15 minutes of playing time. This abrupt also raises doubts about Forsberg's availability for the upcoming game against the Sharks and beyond.

Expand Tweet

Anton Forsberg's season has been marked by inconsistency, particularly in his last three starts. He showcased an impressive 45-save performance in a recent 5-1 win over Buffalo Sabres. However, he struggled in his next outing against Vancouver Canucks(a 6-3 loss), conceding four goals from just 13 shots before being pulled late in the opening period.

Joonas Korpisalo stepped into the game after Forsberg's departure. This injury adds a layer of uncertainty to the team's goaltending situation in the coming games.