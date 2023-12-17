Antti Raanta waivers: How much is veteran goalie's current NHL contract worth?

Saturday marked a significant development for the Carolina Hurricanes as they placed the 34-year-old veteran goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers.

Antti Raanta's waiver update was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by insider Elliotte Friedman.

The 34-year-old goaltender has inked six contracts with a cumulative value of $23,150,000. On the opening day of free agency, July 1, 2023, Raanta committed to another year with Carolina, signing a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, opting for a $500,000 pay cut.

With 267 regular-season games and 24 playoff games to his name, Raanta is on track to reach UFA upon turning 35 at the culmination of the 2023-24 season.

Despite a strong performance last season with a 2.23 GAA and .910 SV% in 27 games, Antti Raanta's form has drastically declined this season, marked by a challenging 3.61 GAA and .854 SV% in 14 games.

The recent game on Friday against Nashville, where he allowed six goals on 30 shots in an overtime loss, appears to be a turning point. Notably, he allowed eight goals on just 14 shots in an 8-2 loss to Tampa Bay, and four against Vancouver on Dec 9. However, Carolina's other goaltenders, Frederik Andersen, and Pyotr Kochetkov, haven't outshone Raanta.

Andersen was currently sidelined due to blood clots, recorded a career-low .894 SV% in six appearances, while Kochetkov, in 14 games, posted a .890 SV%, both falling below this season's NHL average.

With Andersen's return timeline uncertain, the decision's timing is particularly noteworthy. The Carolina Hurricanes' sole goaltender under an NHL contract is prospect Yaniv Perets, currently in the ECHL with Norfolk, as Carolina lacks its AHL affiliate this season, raising concerns about his suitability as Kochetkov's backup.

The decision to place Raanta on waivers could signal a potential trade in the works.

Speculatively, the team acquiring Raanta might be reluctant to absorb his contract, or conversely, they could be securing his availability for a recall from the minors in the event of a goaltender transaction.

Currently, Montreal, Columbus, Buffalo, and Detroit are among the teams carrying three goaltenders on their active roster, each with varying degrees of interest in reducing that number to two.

Additionally, other teams might be open to moving one of their two current goaltenders. It's important to highlight that Antti Raanta doesn't have to be assisgned to the minors if he clears waivers on Sunday at 1 p.m CT.

This move could be a strategic maneuver to enchance day-to-day cap flexibilty or to send a message to Antti Raanta to assist in his performance turnaround.

With the roster freeze looming just a week away, Carolina's intentions with the veteran should be clarified soon. If Antti Raanta clears waivers and is sent down, Carolina could potentially free up a pro-rated $1.15 million from their salary cap.

Antti Raanta's NHL career stats

The Carolina Hurricanes' goaltender, Antti Raanta, boasts an impressive set of career statistics.

Over the course of 14 games played in the 2023-24 season, Raanta has accumulated a 6-5-1 record per hockey-reference.

His goals against average stands at 3.613, reflecting a strong defensive performance. Additionally, Raanta has showcased a noteworthy save percentage of .8543 and has recorded one shutout.

With a cumulative time on ice of 749 minutes, the veteran goalie has proven to be formidable presence in the net for the Carolina Hurricanes.