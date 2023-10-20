Anze Kopitar joins NHL royalty in Sidney Crosby & Ale Ovechkin for unique league record

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar is poised to make history in the NHL, joining the ranks of elite players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Kopitar, with 1,295 games under his belt, is on the cusp of tying his longtime teammate, Dustin Brown, for the most games played in Kings history at 1,296. This achievement is a testament to his enduring dedication and skill.

What makes this record particularly special is the rarity of such instances across the league. Among franchises with at least a decade of history, only the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins can boast a current member of their club as the franchise leader in games played – Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, respectively. These two legendary players have become synonymous with their teams and are firmly entrenched in NHL history.

In the upcoming season, three more franchises are likely to be added to this exclusive list. Florida's Aleksander Barkov is just five games away, while Columbus' Boone Jenner is 15 games short of achieving the same distinction. Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos is not far behind, with 33 games to go.

Anze Kopitar's impending milestone is a testament to his longevity, loyalty, and exceptional contributions to the Kings. He now shares the stage with two of the most iconic figures in NHL history, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, etching his name into the annals of the sport.

Anze Kopitar nears franchise assist record in stellar start

As the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off, Kopitar is proving that age is no barrier to his incredible talent. At the age of 36, he has shown remarkable consistency and skill, registering at least a point in each of the Kings' first three games. His outstanding performance was pivotal in securing the Kings' first win of the season, a resounding 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

In a historic moment for the franchise, Kopitar notched his 750th career assist with a crucial setup for Pierre-Luc Dubois in the first period. This milestone achievement places him in rarified air within the Kings' record books. Only Marcel Dionne, with 757 assists, stands ahead of him in franchise history.

Remarkably, Kopitar is on the cusp of surpassing Dionne's record this season, as he is a mere seven assists away from tying the legendary Kings forward and eight assists from claiming the top spot. However, it's worth noting the differences in their journeys. Dionne accomplished this feat in just 921 games with the Kings, while Kopitar reached the 750-assist mark in his 1,295th game with the team.

Anze Kopitar's remarkable start to the season, with three games played, two goals and two assists, totaling four points, underscores his enduring impact and the invaluable role he plays in the Kings' success.