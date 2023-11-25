Arber Xhekaj injury update: Habs place defenceman on IR

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been placed on the injured reserve list due to an upper-body injury. This revelation comes after Xhekaj was absent from the Canadiens' 3-2 shootout victory over the Sharks on Friday afternoon.

Arber Xhekaj sustained the injury during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Center last Thursday. In the second period, he took a body check from Ivan Barbashev, which led to him injuring his left shoulder. He was immediately taken to the locker room, and he hasn't returned to play since then.

The departure of Arber Xhekaj is felt deeply by the team, given his defensive abilities and contributions to the Canadians' gameplay. However, injuries are a part of sports, and the team's priority now is to ensure Xhekaj's full recovery.

In the meantime, Jordan Harris, who has also been out for two games due to an upper-body injury, will be filling in for Arber Xhekaj in the lineup.

The Montreal Canadiens’ performance this season

The Montreal Canadiens are facing a challenging season so far. They currently hold a 9-9-2 record, placing them in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

The Canadiens have been scoring an average of 2.89 goals per game while allowing 3.53 goals per game, indicating the need for improvement in both offense and defense. Their power play success rate is under 20%, and the penalty kill rate is 72.8%.

One positive aspect for the Canadiens is their line, led by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Together, they have managed to score a total of 11 goals and 21 assists, showcasing their skills. However, the rest of the team’s offense has struggled to find the net, which has contributed to their difficulties.

Sam Montembeault has been impressive in his role as the team's goaltender. Despite the challenges faced by the team, he has managed to maintain a save percentage of.908 and a 2.81 goals-against average per game after facing 273 shots.