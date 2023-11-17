Arber Xhekaj Injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens defenseman?

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, forcing him to exit the game prematurely. The incident occurred when Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev hit Xhekaj and the latter appeared to have hurt his left shoulder. Fortunately for Xhekaj, it's not a recurrence of the surgically repaired right shoulder injury that prematurely ended his 2022-23 campaign.

The 22-year-old's resilience has been tested, having already faced a significant setback with his previous shoulder injury. The game stands at 4-4 in the third period between the Golden Knights and the Canadiens, as of writing.

The defenseman is now considered day-to-day until further updates are available. Canadiens fans and the coaching staff will anxiously await news on the extent of Xhekaj's injury and his potential return to the lineup.